Top track

Death Valley '69

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lydia Lunch & Joseph Keckler w/ Kevin Shea

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Death Valley '69
Got a code?

About

THE ECSTASY OF OBLIVION combines the dynamic spoken word and musical histrionics of Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler, two of New York’s most notorious performers, coming together to create an intimate evening of provocative musical poetry. Drummer extraordin...

This is an 17+ event
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lydia Lunch, Joseph Keckler, Kevin Shea

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.