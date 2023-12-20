DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Young Music City X 'Rooftop Sounds'

Virgin Hotel Pool Club
Wed, 20 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsNashville
About

Young Music City and Virgin entertainment proudly present 'Rooftop Sounds', Nashville’s only rooftop poolside music artist showcase; coming to you live from the Virgin hotel’s 14th floor, open-air pool deck, in the heart of music row, the 3rd Wednesday of...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Young Music City.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Virgin Hotel Pool Club

1 Music Square West, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

