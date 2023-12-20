DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Young Music City and Virgin entertainment proudly present 'Rooftop Sounds', Nashville’s only rooftop poolside music artist showcase; coming to you live from the Virgin hotel’s 14th floor, open-air pool deck, in the heart of music row, the 3rd Wednesday of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.