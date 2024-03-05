Top track

Theo Katzman

SWX
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Theo Katzman brings his staunchly synergistic sober psychedelic seeker-sensitive soul service to Bristol.

14+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Band on the Wall.
Lineup

Theo Katzman

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

