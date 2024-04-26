Top track

La Yegros - Donde

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Yegros

Transbordeur
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Yegros - Donde
Got a code?

About

La fascinante et exubérante argentine, La Yegros, probablement l’artiste la plus magnétique du continent sud américain, revient avec HAZ, un nouvel album !

Couronnée reine de la nu-cumbia, avec Viene de Mí, le tube qui a propulsé sa notoriété internation*...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Yegros, Luiza

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.