DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carnaval Bravo 2024

PARAL·LEL 62
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €10.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Torna CARNAVAL BRAVO a Paral·lel 62, la millor festa de carnaval de Barcelona a ritme de Salsa, Boogaloo, Reguetón, Cumbia, Neoperreo...

Bandes en directe, gran concurs de disfresses, 6 DJs i moltes més sorpreses per anunciar!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.