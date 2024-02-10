DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torna CARNAVAL BRAVO a Paral·lel 62, la millor festa de carnaval de Barcelona a ritme de Salsa, Boogaloo, Reguetón, Cumbia, Neoperreo...
Bandes en directe, gran concurs de disfresses, 6 DJs i moltes més sorpreses per anunciar!
