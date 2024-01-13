DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MAIN DRAG SHOW! Francie Moon, Jelly Kelly, Punt, Sunny Delight & DJ TBD

Main Drag Music
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THIS SHOW IS AT MAIN DRAG!

Presented by OWL, Main Drag & Trash Casual

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jelly Kelly, Sunny Delight, Francie Moon

Venue

Main Drag Music

50 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.