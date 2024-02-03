DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neuf Voix · "Kinetische Räume" (Stanze Cinetiche)

KINDL - Zentrum für zeitgenössische Kunst
Sat, 3 Feb, 6:00 pm
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Italian composer Neuf Voix presents, in an absolute preview, his new work based on concrete music.

“Stanze Cinetiche” was born from the re-elaboration of sound components extracted from magnetic tapes of refined avant-garde compositions, to arrive, th...

Questo è un evento 18+
EG-CNCM
Neuf Voix

KINDL - Zentrum für zeitgenössische Kunst

Am Sudhaus 3, 12053 Berlin, Allemagne
Doors open5:30 pm

