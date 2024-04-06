DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mary Bell + Alvilda + Panique

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par TRACASS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

