FOTO#1: Adele Dazeem / Rugrat / Ski Lift

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 11 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FRESH OUT THE OVEN is a new music night, hosted live from the Old Blue Last - featuring 3 new acts varying in genre and style. The first night features North-London shoegaze band Adele Dazeem, indie-rock ensemble Rugrat and power-pop group Ski Lift. Get do...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Old Blue Last.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adele Dazeem, Rugrat, Ski Lift

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

