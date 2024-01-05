DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Renaissance: Beyonce Night

1720
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Club Renaissance returns Friday Jan 5th.

Dance to the album from start to finish + the best Bey/baddie anthems

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Club 90s
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
854 capacity

