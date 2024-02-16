DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday February 16th
w/ special guest Valley Fever
7pm
ADV $12 | DOS $15
16+
---COLOR GREEN---Color Green is an expansive rock and roll band made up of Noah Kohll, Corey Madden, Kyla Perlmutter and Corey Rose. The dynamic unit throws extremes of raw...
