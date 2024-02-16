DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Color Green

Club Congress
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$16.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday February 16th

w/ special guest Valley Fever

7pm

ADV $12 | DOS $15

16+

---COLOR GREEN---Color Green is an expansive rock and roll band made up of Noah Kohll, Corey Madden, Kyla Perlmutter and Corey Rose. The dynamic unit throws extremes of raw...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Best Life Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Color Green

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

