The Loft @ UC San Diego
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAISY WORLD is the solo project of multi-disciplinary artist Daisy Hamel-Buffa. A Los Angeles native, Daisy’s creativity has found a home across several outlets, most notably as the frontwoman & namesake of the band DAISY, known for their jazzy, energetic...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

