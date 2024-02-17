Top track

IDLES - Grace

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IDLES: 'TANGK' Album Launch Show @ Marble Factory

Marble Factory
Sat, 17 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

IDLES - Grace
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an album launch show from IDLES at Marble Factory. This unique event celebrates the release of the band's new album 'TANGK', released 16th February via Partisan.

General Admission tickets do NOT come with an album....

14+ under 16s with an adult.
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IDLES

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.