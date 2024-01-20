Top track

Damar Davis - Beach

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salon Recordings ft. Sevyn, A.Shunug, Damar Davis

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 20 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Damar Davis - Beach
Got a code?

About

Salon Recordings IS back in 2024 with their monthly dance party featuring a heavy lineup.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Damar Davis

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.