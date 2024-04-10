DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Initially the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Sam Stacpoole, Holiday Ghosts is an indie rock four-piece based in Brighton. The band take a personal and DIY approach to the creation of their upbeat rock tracks, with 2019’s West Ball Playr
Read more
HSP PRSNTS: Holiday Ghosts at Metrocola on 10th April 2024.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.