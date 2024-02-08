DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

George Johnson Quintet

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

George Johnson on tenor has a really rounded and mature sound - london jazz news 

Tenor saxophonist George Johnson brings his “adult supervision” collective to Notting Hill Arts club to showcase new original music as well as interpretations of some person...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.