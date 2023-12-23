DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POPPIN
LAST OF THE YEAR 2023
SAMEDI 23 DECEMBRE 2023
23:00 - 06:00
PRET POUR UN DERNIER TURN UP ?
HIP HOP, RNB, DANCEHALL, AFROBEATS & AMAPIANO
6TISSMA
NO TYPE SOUND S.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.