Frank Lloyd Wleft, Bojockey, Painted Bird

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FRANK LLOYD WLEFT - Country songs for driverless trucks. Debut album ‘Raised on Red Milk’ out now.

BOJOCKEY (Acoustic set). London Indie-folk outfit Bojockey formed in 2022 and e immediately developed a special sound; distinctly homely and ambient, high a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Lloyd Wleft, Bojockey , Painted Bird

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

