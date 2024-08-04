DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bombino Musicastrada Chianni

Piazza della Chiesa (Chianni)
Sun, 4 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsChianni
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chianni 4 Agosto

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada

Lineup

Bombino

Venue

Piazza della Chiesa (Chianni)

Via Roma, 56034 Chianni PI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

