Vinyl Workshop + Radio Sofa: aznar. & Sakali

Kaktos Botanical Society
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
WorkshopBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aprende a manejar los platos de vinilo con el maestro Bobby García (Discos Paradiso)

Una masterclass de los elementos básicos para aprender a usar el tocadiscos y un mixer.

Seguido de una sesión de Radio Sofa con aznar. y Sakali

La entrada incluye un có...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Kaktos Botanical Society.
Venue

Kaktos Botanical Society

Carrer Del Comte Borrell 147, 08015 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

