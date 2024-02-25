DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RPS presenta Punzadas Sonoras en vivo

La Casa Encendida
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 11:30 am
PodcastMadrid
Punzadas Sonoras, el podcast filosófico de Radio Primavera Sound, se estrena en vivo por primera vez en Madrid en el escenario de La Casa Encendida. Inés García y Paula Ducay resucitan al filósofo francés Roland Barthes (su santo y patrón) para compartir c...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..
Venue

La Casa Encendida

Rda. de Valencia, 2, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 am

