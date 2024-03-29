DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peter Karp Band, feat. Mark Johnson

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Peter Karp Band, feat. Mark Johnson live at Eddie's Attic!

“Peter Karp is a star. From his muscular slide guitar soloing to his observational and oh-so-true songwriting, and, most of all, that soulful expressive voice of his, dripping with innuendo. Dude’...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Lineup

Peter Karp

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

