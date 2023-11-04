Top track

Ice Spice - Deli

Yaaas Halloween

93 Feet East
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JuiceBox Presents YAAAS HALLOWEEN 😈

Award Winning - Event OF The Year.

Top 10 Eventbrites Unmissable Events.

London's Hottest Womxn Led LGBTQ+ Strxptease Experience. “The ultimate empowerment party” - Dazed Mag

Are You Ready To Twerk Out With Your Dol...

Presented by JuiceBox Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open9:00 pm
700 capacity

