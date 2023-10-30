Top track

Pony, Rare Candy, Jobber, cool dead woman

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 30 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Let's Chat (feat. Pony)
About

Up and coming indie rockers PONY hit Vitus for a an evening of hooks and melodic guitars, joined by Rare Candy with their folk inspired stylings, noted wrestling fans Jobber and BK faves cool dead woman

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Rare Candy, Pony, Jobber

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

