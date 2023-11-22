Top track

Miss Christine - Profound

Friendsgiving ft. Miss Christine + more!

The Garage
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.92

Miss Christine - Profound
About

Doors open at 6:30pm. A night of community and good music! We will be accepting donations of canned / non-perishable food items for 360 Communities. The Foundation For Essential Needs will be tabling as well, and a live painter will be present! The Garage Read more

Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.

Lineup

1
Beatriz Kelly, Lulu and the Shoe, Eleanor:D and 1 more

Venue

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

