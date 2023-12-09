DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ploy + Susu Laroche + Jerome

The Social
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our final in our At The Social series is PLOY! A worthy finale for the heads. Boundary pushing beats to get you moving on a dark Saturday in December. Kicking off we have live table electronics act Jerome hot off the release of recent EP Moving (check it o Read more

Presented by The Social.

Lineup

Susu Laroche, Ploy

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open8:00 pm

