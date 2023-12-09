DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our final in our At The Social series is PLOY! A worthy finale for the heads. Boundary pushing beats to get you moving on a dark Saturday in December. Kicking off we have live table electronics act Jerome hot off the release of recent EP Moving (check it o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.