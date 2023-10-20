DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vendredi 20 octobre, Bonne Nuit invite l’étoile montante de la House aka Deborah Aime La Bagarre, le duo Porno Disco et les Floorfillers aux côtés de son roaster 5 étoiles pour une nuit bien agitée !
________________
TARIFS :
22H00 - 00H00
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.