Bonne Nuit w/ Deborah Aime La Bagarre, Housecall

Le Mazette
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22

About

Vendredi 20 octobre, Bonne Nuit invite l’étoile montante de la House aka Deborah Aime La Bagarre, le duo Porno Disco et les Floorfillers aux côtés de son roaster 5 étoiles pour une nuit bien agitée !

________________

TARIFS :

22H00 - 00H00 Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

2
Deborah Aime La Bagarre, Housecall, Shibuyaam and 2 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

