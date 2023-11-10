Top track

Daydream

RUSH - I Hate Models, Héctor Oaks, KYRUH, Como Se DJ

Knockdown Center
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.80

About

Introducing RUSH, a new techno series at Knockdown Center. The most impactful artists in the game take over the venue, bringing a fresh energy and massive scale to NYC.

I Hate Models headlines. His last time in the room was an absolute scorcher, with his Read more

Knockdown Center

Lineup

I Hate Models, Hector Oaks, KYRUH

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

