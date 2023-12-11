Top track

Tubby Hayes - Voodoo

Dear Tubby H with the Simon Spillett Big Band

Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
£28

About

Star UK tenor saxophonist Simon Spillett and his all-star UK big band present the launch of ‘Dear Tubby H’, the acclaimed album featuring lost arrangements by jazz legend Tubby Hayes.

Also featuring the Simon Spillett Quartet and conversation with author, Read more

Presented by Mister PC Records.

Lineup

Simon Spillett Big Band

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open 7:30 pm
Accessibility information

