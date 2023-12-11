DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Star UK tenor saxophonist Simon Spillett and his all-star UK big band present the launch of ‘Dear Tubby H’, the acclaimed album featuring lost arrangements by jazz legend Tubby Hayes.
Also featuring the Simon Spillett Quartet and conversation with author,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.