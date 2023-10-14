Top track

DVS1 - Black Russian

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phase 2 | Opening Winter Season

Industrie
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJCatania
€28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DVS1 - Black Russian
Got a code?

About

Club season is started!

Saturday 14th October PHASE 2 Opening night with Dax J, DVS1 and more...

▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂

The party must be in full respect of everyone: absolutely no racism, homophobia, transphobia and any form of offense or violence (physical o Read more

Presentato da With Love Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DAX J, DVS1, Paska

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.