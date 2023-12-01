DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A triumvirate of the most eminent DJs from across Europe join us this December.
Dr Rubinstein's highly emotive sets both challenge and thrill, and are as tough as they are playful. Similar can be said for Mama Snake, who will brings hard trance, 90's lean
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.