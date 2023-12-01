DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dr Rubinstein, Mama Snake, Dekmantel Soundsystem

Phonox
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A triumvirate of the most eminent DJs from across Europe join us this December.

Dr Rubinstein's highly emotive sets both challenge and thrill, and are as tough as they are playful. Similar can be said for Mama Snake, who will brings hard trance, 90's lean Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

