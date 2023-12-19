Top track

Kasper 939 - Very Very Slatt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kasper 939

L'international
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kasper 939 - Very Very Slatt
Got a code?

About

Retrouvez Kasper 939 le 19 Décembre 2023 à l'International !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Kasper 939

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.