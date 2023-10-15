Top track

Kezia Gill - I'm Here

Kezia Gill

Canvas 1
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.41

About

It’s impossible not to notice Kezia Gill, the flame-haired, tattooed powerhouse that proudly represents British artists and has blazed a path through the heart of the UK country music scene with her electric energy on stage and huge soulful voice. With a b Read more

Presented by C2C & AEG.

Lineup

Kezia Gill

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

