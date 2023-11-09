Top track

Dead Heat - The Fall

Dead Heat, Rule Them All, Cutdown, Top Dollar

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 9 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dead Heat return to Vitus with NY + NJ hardcore essentials Rule Them All, Cutdown + Top Dollar

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Dead Heat, Rule Them All, Cutdown and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

