Ensi & Nerone "Brava Gente"

Urban Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ensi & Nerone saliranno sul palco dell'Urban di Perugia per portare il loro potentissimo album "Brava Gente", ultimo imperdibile appuntamento targato Chroma Festival del 2023.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Chroma Festival
Lineup

Ensi, Nerone

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

