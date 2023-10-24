DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House (HAUSU)

East Street Tap
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmBrighton
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

How to describe Nobuhiko Obayashi’s indescribable 1977 movie House (Hausu)? As a psychedelic ghost tale? A stream-of-consciousness bedtime story? An episode of Scooby-Doo as directed by Mario Bava? Any of the above will do for this hallucinatory head trip Read more

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.