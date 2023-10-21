DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jerk X Jollof returns to DC on October 21st for Howard Homecoming w/ our fam Jae Murphy and a crazy lineup! Meet us at Zebbie's Garden from 4 PM - 10 PM.
DJs: Jae Murphy, Claude Di Martian, DJ Kash Rag, By Sof, Trigga HalfKrazy, DJ Bo
LEGAL: Must be 21+
