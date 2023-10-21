Top track

Tems - Me & U

Jerk X Jollof: DC (Howard Homecoming Edition)

Zebbie's Garden
Sat, 21 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
From Free

About

Jerk X Jollof returns to DC on October 21st for Howard Homecoming w/ our fam Jae Murphy and a crazy lineup! Meet us at Zebbie's Garden from 4 PM - 10 PM.

DJs: Jae Murphy, Claude Di Martian, DJ Kash Rag, By Sof, Trigga HalfKrazy, DJ Bo

LEGAL: Must be 21+

Presented by Jerk X Jollof®.
Venue

Zebbie's Garden

1223 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

