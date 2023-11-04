DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If you thought hotel lobbies were for staring into space next to a couple of suitcases while waiting for your Uber, we’ve got news for you. Here at Shepherd’s Bush Hox, we love to hand it over to musical tastemakers, and we’re thrilled to welcome the lates
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.