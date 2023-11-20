Top track

Brighter Than Sunshine

Aqualung

CHALK
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aqualung - aka songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Matt Hales - will release 'Dead Letters', his first album in more than seven years. Best known for hits such as 'Strange & Beautiful (I'll Put A Spell On You)' and 'Brighter Than Sunshine'

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Conchúr White, Aqualung

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
825 capacity

