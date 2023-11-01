Top track

Arto Lindsay - Each to Each

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ARTO LINDSAY

Zebulon
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arto Lindsay - Each to Each
Got a code?

About

ARTO LINDSAY

Arto Lindsay is an artist, musician and producer born 1953 in Virginia, USA, and raised in Brazil. After living for 30 years in New York he has once again been living in Brazil since 2004. In 1977 he formed the band DNA, featured on the influ Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Arto Lindsay

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.