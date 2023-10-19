DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAYLR, Prithvi, and Annabelle Hendrickson

El Cid
Thu, 19 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RAYLR, Prithvi Prakash, and Annabelle Hendrickson live at El Cid.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Pico Productions.

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.