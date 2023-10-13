DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liverpool Live Music Tonight

Jacaranda Records Phase One
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our weekly Friday night event, showcasing Rising Stars and Established Greats. Great music, great drinks, always free entry.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

Venue

Jacaranda Records Phase One

40 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.