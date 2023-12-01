DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Move with DJ Fat Tony + more TBA

Night Tales Loft
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
nt’s loft presents.

🔻 an intimate club + terrace space overlooking the East London skyline.

🔻 free table reservations available via our instagram / @ntloft

♦️ entry is free b4 9pm (subject to capacity)

🔺 guarantee entry with a paid ticket

🔺 dj's f Read more

Presented by Night Tales Loft.
Fat Tony (DJ)

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

