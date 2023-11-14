DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Felix Ames

The Eighth Room
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$13.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but now based in Los Angeles, Ames positively overflows with the retro-soul vibes most recently spearheaded by Leon Bridges. Emphasizing the beauty in the struggle, "Shoestring" embraces the carefree swing and guitar dron Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

