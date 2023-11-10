Top track

The Lotts - I'll Get Round To It

His Lordship + The Lotts

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.81

About

Simply put, His Lordship are the most explosive and exciting live act to emerge from the UK in years. A maximum rock’n’roll trio conceived during lockdown to blow the cobwebs away and remind us of what music has been missing.

Made up of the powerhouse duo...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Hey! Manchester and DHP Family

Lineup

The Lotts, HIS LORDSHIP

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

