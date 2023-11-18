DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teenage Dream

Fiera di Forlì
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsForlì
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Quella festa live in cui tutti ad un certo punto iniziano a cantare le canzoni di high school musical

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Fiera di Forlì

Via Punta Di Ferro 2, 47122 Forlì Forlì-Cesena, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.