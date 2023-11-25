DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MTAMB presents Friends from The East, feat Miserable Faith, Omnipotent Youth Society, Landlord's Cat, and Wu Tiao Ren.
Friends from the East Presents:
Saturday, Nov 25:
Omnipotent Youth Society + Wu Tiao Ren
有朋自东方来: 万能青年旅店，五条人
Sunday, Nov 26th:
Miser...
