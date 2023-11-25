DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MTAMB Presents: Friends From the East

Knockdown Center
25 Nov - 26 Nov
MTAMB presents Friends from The East, feat Miserable Faith, Omnipotent Youth Society, Landlord's Cat, and Wu Tiao Ren.

Friends from the East Presents:

Saturday, Nov 25:

Omnipotent Youth Society + Wu Tiao Ren

有朋自东方来: 万能青年旅店，五条人

Sunday, Nov 26th:

Miser...

Presented by Knockdown Center.

万能青年旅店, 痛仰乐队, 房东的猫

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

