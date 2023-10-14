DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

It's a secret - Farout Festival

BASE Milano
Sat, 14 Oct, 4:00 pm
Milano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.


IT'S A SECRET - KALEIDER

Un performer, il pubblico, una storia tramandata a voce e fisicamente: It’s A Secret instaura una catena di racconti verbali uno a uno che si trasformano di volta in volta, da persona a persona, a seconda della nostra percezione, Read more

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

Doors open3:45 pm

