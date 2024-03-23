DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peter Case with special guest Ben de la Cour

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
From $28.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Peter Case with special guest Ben de la Cour live at Eddie's Attic!

“I try to take things I love and use them in a new way,” said triple Grammy-nominated singersongwriter Peter Case of his 16th solo album Doctor Moan. Case brings his considerable songwrit...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Peter Case

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

