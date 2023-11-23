Top track

Cruel Santino - Sparky

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Amsterdam | Thursday

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJAmsterdam
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cruel Santino - Sparky
Got a code?

About

We’re rounding out our sold out Amsterdam return with one final event, celebrating the sounds of amapaino & afrobeats with some of the scene’s brightest luminaries and hotly-tipped rising stars.

Sign up for priority access to tickets - presale begins Thur Read more

Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

6
Cruel Santino, DBN Gogo, Fumez The Engineer and 6 more

Venue

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)

Amsterdam
0
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.